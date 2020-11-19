Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest
Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest that has swept the national capital and surrounding regions.
Khattar alleged that these "unwanted elements" in some videos could be heard saying "jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte" (When we could [assassinate] Indira Gandhi, then why not Modi).
"We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd.
We have reports, will disclose once it's concrete.
They raised such slogans.
In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar told media persons in Gurugram.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have started 'Delhi Chalo' protest against centre's three farm laws with many of them standing on border areas of the national capital.
A protesting group was allowed by Delhi Police on November to settle at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, terming it as "totally undemocratic and unconstitutional", the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop "inciting innocent farmers". Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large group of them had reached the road toll plaza at Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) leader Gurnam Singh said the protesters planned to spend the night there and will resume the march the next morning.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police. The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published
More farmers are leaving Punjab to join their protesting peers in Delhi and adjoining border areas. A group of farmers left from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala in Punjab were seen leaving for the national capital. These farmers are equipped with ration that could last months. Large numbers of protesting farmers on November 27 were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police which settled them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Many of the protesting farmers are gathered at the Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi. The farming community, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws, calling them anti-farmer, and fear that they will be left at the mercy of big private companies.
On November 19, former prime minister Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman prime minister of India.
BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, PM also visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.
Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP, who actions against the protesting farmers such as lathi charge are "unprecedented". "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," said Yadav as large numbers of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have begun a 'Delhi Chalo' protest to intensify their demonstration against the three new farms laws.
Amid farmers protest, heavy security has been deployed at Tikri border in West Delhi on November 28. Farmers are participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, they are settled at the border areas. Delhi Police have given permission to demonstrate at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. Farmers are agitating against the Centre's farm laws.