Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest that has swept the national capital and surrounding regions.

Khattar alleged that these "unwanted elements" in some videos could be heard saying "jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte" (When we could [assassinate] Indira Gandhi, then why not Modi).

"We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd.

We have reports, will disclose once it's concrete.

They raised such slogans.

In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar told media persons in Gurugram.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have started 'Delhi Chalo' protest against centre's three farm laws with many of them standing on border areas of the national capital.

A protesting group was allowed by Delhi Police on November to settle at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar Indian politician

Amarinder, Khattar clash on Twitter over farm stir

 Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, took to Twitter on Thursday to battle over the farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest..
IndiaTimes
Amarinder Singh, ML Khattar in war of words; farmers halt at Panipat toll plaza [Video]

Amarinder Singh, ML Khattar in war of words; farmers halt at Panipat toll plaza

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, terming it as "totally undemocratic and unconstitutional", the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop "inciting innocent farmers". Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large group of them had reached the road toll plaza at Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) leader Gurnam Singh said the protesters planned to spend the night there and will resume the march the next morning.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published

Khalistan movement Khalistan movement Sikh movement in the Punjab region

DNA Special: Farmers' protest hijacked by political parties, Khalistan terrorists?

 About 10,000 farmers from Punjab tried to reach the capital of the country Delhi and stage a protest near the Parliament against the new agricultural
DNA

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details [Video]

Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details

Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police. The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:49Published
More farmers from Punjab leave to join 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

More farmers from Punjab leave to join 'Delhi Chalo' protest

More farmers are leaving Punjab to join their protesting peers in Delhi and adjoining border areas. A group of farmers left from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala in Punjab were seen leaving for the national capital. These farmers are equipped with ration that could last months. Large numbers of protesting farmers on November 27 were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police which settled them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Many of the protesting farmers are gathered at the Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi. The farming community, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws, calling them anti-farmer, and fear that they will be left at the mercy of big private companies.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Indira Gandhi Indira Gandhi 3rd and first female Prime Minister of India

'US only now chose its first woman VP, while India elected woman PM 50 years ago'

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister and her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi and said while the US has for the..
IndiaTimes

Indira Gandhi Anniversary Special: Life journey and political decisions that made the 'Iron Lady' of India

 Indira Gandhi enrolled at Oxford University in England to pursue higher education, but could not complete her course and returned to India. She was later married..
DNA
Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary [Video]

Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

On November 19, former prime minister Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda [Video]

‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda

BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development [Video]

PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, PM also visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

BJP's actions against protesting farmers unprecedented: Akhilesh Yadav [Video]

BJP's actions against protesting farmers unprecedented: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP, who actions against the protesting farmers such as lathi charge are "unprecedented". "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," said Yadav as large numbers of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have begun a 'Delhi Chalo' protest to intensify their demonstration against the three new farms laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Burari Burari city in Delhi, India


Delhi Police Delhi Police Indian law enforcement agency of Delhi Capital Territory

Watch: Delhi's Tikri border packed with protesting farmers from Punjab [Video]

Watch: Delhi's Tikri border packed with protesting farmers from Punjab

Amid farmers protest, heavy security has been deployed at Tikri border in West Delhi on November 28. Farmers are participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, they are settled at the border areas. Delhi Police have given permission to demonstrate at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. Farmers are agitating against the Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News [Video]

It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as 'Punjab's 26/11'; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published