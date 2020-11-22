Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

Global  
 

The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend.

Maradona, who passed away on November 25 at the age of 60, had stayed in room number 309 at the Blue Nile Hotel during his visit eight years back.

The room was later renamed as the 'Maradona Suite'.

The 'Maradona Suite' at the Blue Nile Hotel in the football frenzy district of Kannur has been dedicated by the owner to the football legend as a Museum.

Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The room has a photo of Maradona.

The things he used during his stay has been framed and kept in the room.


