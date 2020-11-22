Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

Army Chief General MM Naravane on November 28 said terrorism continues to be a serious threat along country's western borders, and terrorists from Pakistan have been making "desperate attempts" to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt the local body elections. "With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. Terrorists making desperate attempts to infiltrate into J-K to disrupt normal democratic processes," the Army Chief told media persons in Kannur, Kerala where he reviewed a passing out parade of 164 cadets at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
Ahead of local body polls, a woman from Assam's Lakhimpur is contesting the Kerala local body polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Meet Munmi, who married to a man in Kannur's Iritty panchayat. While speaking to ANI, Munmi said, "PM Modi has made several schemes for us. Some of these schemes are not reaching to the poor families. I am contesting the election as a BJP candidate, to try and bring these schemes to my village."
Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet". Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. "He was virtually unplayable", said Reid, "he was a genius".
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain.
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup win.
Never far from controversy, he was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that eliminated England from the tournament.
He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions of fans for his unmatched abilities.
But even at the height of his playing career in the 1980s, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, receiving several bans for substance abuse before he retired from the pitch in 1997.
He suffered an overdose in 2000 and a heart attack four years later, before appearing to turn his life around, taking charge of the Argentina national team as manager between 2008 and 2010.