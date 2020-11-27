PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development

Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest



Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest that has swept the national capital and surrounding regions. Khattar alleged that these "unwanted elements" in some videos could be heard saying "jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte" (When we could [assassinate] Indira Gandhi, then why not Modi). "We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We have reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar told media persons in Gurugram. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have started 'Delhi Chalo' protest against centre's three farm laws with many of them standing on border areas of the national capital. A protesting group was allowed by Delhi Police on November to settle at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published on November 28, 1692