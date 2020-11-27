PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development

BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.
Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest that has swept the national capital and surrounding regions. Khattar alleged that these "unwanted elements" in some videos could be heard saying "jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte" (When we could [assassinate] Indira Gandhi, then why not Modi). "We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We have reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar told media persons in Gurugram. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have started 'Delhi Chalo' protest against centre's three farm laws with many of them standing on border areas of the national capital. A protesting group was allowed by Delhi Police on November to settle at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.
With several potential COVID vaccines expected to see the light of day in coming months, Delhi Health Minister Satydenar Jain on November 28 said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will vaccinate the entire population of the national capital within 3-4 weeks after the availability of a shot. "Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics," the Delhi Health Minister told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour of the biotech park with officials updating him about the status of the vaccine development. He is on a 3-city visit to review the development work of COVID-19 vaccines. PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.