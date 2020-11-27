Small Businesses Hoping For Big Demand On Saturday
Today is Small Business Saturday.
It’s one of the busiest days for mom-and-pop shops, and this year it comes during the stay-at-home advisory.
Holiday Shopping Season More Important Than Ever For Small Businesses This YearFor many small businesses, the holiday shopping season is make or break, and this year, it's more important than ever; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Shopping small in BellevueSmall businesses in Northern Kentucky are bracing for what they hope will be a big sales weekend during the pandemic.
Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Support On Saturday After ThanksgivingKnown as Small Business Saturday, those local North Texas businesses are hoping to see some high turnout this weekend.