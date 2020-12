Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone



Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:31 Published on October 30, 2020

Bigg Boss 14 Day 23: Rahul Vaidya Sparks Nepotism Debate While Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu



Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain on her first day, has taken it upon herself to make the Bigg Boss 14 house cleaner and more disciplined. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand,.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 07:37 Published on October 27, 2020