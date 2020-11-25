Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad.

Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company.

Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today.

Watch the full video for more details.


