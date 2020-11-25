Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad.

Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company.

Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today.

