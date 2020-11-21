Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit

Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit

"Calling an election unfair does not make it so" the judges said as another attempt by Donald Trump's lawyers to challenge the Presidential election in court failed.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden transition team dismisses Trump fraud claims as "desperate"

 The Biden transition team is pushing back against President Trump's latest rhetoric about the election, as President-elect Biden moves ahead with another round..
CBS News

Trump demands Biden prove he won election, continues to lob fraud accusations

 President Trump is now demanding that President-elect Joe Biden prove he actually won the election. While Mr. Trump and his campaign repeatedly insist the race..
CBS News

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump's started on the pardon train, so the question -- is Joe Exotic next? And, what's the deal with the Grammys?  So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes [Video]

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes

[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

US election: Republican judges deny Pennsylvania appeal, Trump to try Supreme Court

 A judge appointed by Donald Trump has joined two other conservatives to slap down the President's appeal in his most important lawsuit. Donald Trump's effort to..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign’s Pennsylvania Lawsuit, Slams ‘Strained’ Reasoning

Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Lawsuit, Slams ‘Strained’ Reasoning
Daily Caller - Published

Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge

Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge President Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •The AgeCBS NewsUpworthyFT.com


In scathing opinion, federal judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania

The suit, in which President Trump sought to block the certification of the state’s election...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump continues to battle election results [Video]

Trump continues to battle election results

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump's campaign's latest efforts.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:23Published
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition [Video]

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition

On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump Appeals Rejection Of Effort To Block Pennsylvania Vote [Video]

Trump Appeals Rejection Of Effort To Block Pennsylvania Vote

President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published