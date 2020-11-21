Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
"Calling an election unfair does not make it so" the judges said as another attempt by Donald Trump's lawyers to challenge the Presidential election in court failed.View on euronews
U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes [NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published now
