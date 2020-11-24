PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Pune on November 28.

He visited Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development.

Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad for the same reason.


Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D [Video]

Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

Watch: PM Modi greets people gathered outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: PM Modi greets people gathered outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

