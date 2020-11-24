PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development

‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai ‘PoK’. Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?” Earlier, Bombay HC declared BMC's action of demolishing Kangana's bungalow as illegal. Bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare the action illegal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57 Published now