Popular 'Griswold house' in Wadsworth lights up for 2020 holiday season Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:21s - Published 1 week ago Popular 'Griswold house' in Wadsworth lights up for 2020 holiday season For years Rachel and Greg Osterland have decorated their Wadsworth home to look just like a famous one—the Griswold’s home from "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation." On Friday, the family held the official lighting of the home but this year, the event was virtual. 0

