Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town

Maradona’s precocious talent was spotted early and he made his professional debut at age fifteen for Buenos Aires club, Argentinos Juniors.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum [Video]

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November 25 at the age of 60, had stayed in room number 309 at the Blue Nile Hotel during his visit eight years back. The room was later renamed as the 'Maradona Suite'. The 'Maradona Suite' at the Blue Nile Hotel in the football frenzy district of Kannur has been dedicated by the owner to the football legend as a Museum. Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The room has a photo of Maradona. The things he used during his stay has been framed and kept in the room.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery [Video]

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:00Published

Maradona: Funeral worker apologises over coffin photos

 The Argentine funeral worker took photos next to the open casket of football legend Diego Maradona.
BBC News

Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors Sports club in Argentina


Buenos Aires Buenos Aires Capital and largest city of Argentina

Diego Maradona's Lawyer Demands Investigation, Says Death 'Criminal idiocy'

 Soccer legend Diego Maradona did not have to die because he's the victim of "criminal idiocy" ... so claims his lawyer. Attorney Matias Morla says it took..
TMZ.com
‘The greatest’: Thousands of Argentinians say goodbye to Maradona [Video]

‘The greatest’: Thousands of Argentinians say goodbye to Maradona

Fans queue in Buenos Aires to pay their last respects to Diego Maradona, a national icon who died on Wednesday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers [Video]

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers

A shockwave rippled through the neighborhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Chinese tower illuminated in honour of Diego Maradona [Video]

Chinese tower illuminated in honour of Diego Maradona

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:17Published
Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata [Video]

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published