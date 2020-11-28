Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supporting Small Business Saturday

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:56s - Published
Supporting Small Business Saturday

Supporting Small Business Saturday

Christie Rosckes with Stillwater-Oak Park Heights Convention and Visitor Bureau shares her tips for shopping small businesses in Stillwater (4:59) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Nov.

28, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin recount, Small Business Saturday, Tyson-Jones Jr. fight: 5 things to know this weekend

Small Business Saturday is more urgent than ever, Mike Tyson goes back in the ring to face Roy Jones...
USATODAY.com - Published

Small Business Saturday Takes On Greater Importance With More Shops In Danger Of Closing This Holiday Season

After Black Friday, local shop owners are hoping there's spending money left for them on Small...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsFOXNews.comCBS News


Small businesses are seeing the biggest shift in how we shop since the Great Depression. Here's how entrepreneurs can reach the morally minded, Instagram-oriented customer.

Values, virtual tours, and algorithms: Small Business Saturday will never be the same.
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Shop Owners Hope For Increase In Sale On Small Business Saturday [Video]

Shop Owners Hope For Increase In Sale On Small Business Saturday

Now more than ever, local businesses are in need of support, and many are offering special discounts and incentives on Small Business Saturday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:45Published
San Diego businesses push to shop local for Small Business Saturday [Video]

San Diego businesses push to shop local for Small Business Saturday

Many San Diego businesses say this year's Small Business Saturday is more important than ever amid the pandemic.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:38Published
Boston Offering Free 2-Hour Parking On Saturdays During Holiday Season [Video]

Boston Offering Free 2-Hour Parking On Saturdays During Holiday Season

Boston will have free two-hour parking every Saturday through the holiday season.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:15Published