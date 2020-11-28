Black Friday May Face ‘Fundamental Change’

Fort Wayne shoppers react to chaotic incident at Glenbrook Mall on Black FridayBlack Friday shoppers, with their shopping bags still in hand, rushed out of Glenbrook Square Mall Friday just after 3 p.m.
Black Friday deals attract shoppers to Fort Wayne stores, global pandemic or notDozens of Fort Wayne residents lined up outside the Walmart on Coldwater Road Friday morning. They anxiously anticipated the doors opening at 5 a.m. to snag Black Friday deals. Many said they weren't..
Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In PandemicWhile many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights.