Black Friday May Face ‘Fundamental Change’

Fort Wayne shoppers react to chaotic incident at Glenbrook Mall on Black Friday



Black Friday shoppers, with their shopping bags still in hand, rushed out of Glenbrook Square Mall Friday just after 3 p.m. Credit: WFFT Published 54 minutes ago

Black Friday deals attract shoppers to Fort Wayne stores, global pandemic or not



Dozens of Fort Wayne residents lined up outside the Walmart on Coldwater Road Friday morning. They anxiously anticipated the doors opening at 5 a.m. to snag Black Friday deals. Many said they weren't.. Credit: WFFT Published 54 minutes ago