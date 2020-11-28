Global  
 

Black Friday May Face ‘Fundamental Change’

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Fort Wayne shoppers react to chaotic incident at Glenbrook Mall on Black Friday [Video]

Fort Wayne shoppers react to chaotic incident at Glenbrook Mall on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers, with their shopping bags still in hand, rushed out of Glenbrook Square Mall Friday just after 3 p.m.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Black Friday deals attract shoppers to Fort Wayne stores, global pandemic or not [Video]

Black Friday deals attract shoppers to Fort Wayne stores, global pandemic or not

Dozens of Fort Wayne residents lined up outside the Walmart on Coldwater Road Friday morning. They anxiously anticipated the doors opening at 5 a.m. to snag Black Friday deals. Many said they weren't..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic [Video]

Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic

While many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published