Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a road show in Hyderabad. He said, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah repealed Article 370, giving full freedom to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Pune on November 28. He visited Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad for the same reason.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Hyderabad. He said, "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking event. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the..