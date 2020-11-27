Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28.

He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country.

He tweeted about his Bharat Biotech tour, hailing scientists for the progress in the trials so far.

He added that the Bharat Biotech team is working with Indian Council of Medical Research for speedy progress.

PM's next stop is the Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune.

Watch the full video for more.


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Modi, Shah gave Hyderabadis freedom to buy land in J-K by repealing Article 370: Yogi [Video]

Modi, Shah gave Hyderabadis freedom to buy land in J-K by repealing Article 370: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a road show in Hyderabad. He said, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah repealed Article 370, giving full freedom to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Thousands of farmers march to Indian capital defying tear gas [Video]

Thousands of farmers march to Indian capital defying tear gas

Farmers are protesting against new laws passed by Modi government, which they fear will benefit corporations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech Indian biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer

PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development [Video]

PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Pune on November 28. He visited Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad for the same reason.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D [Video]

Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Yogi slams Bihar AIMIM MLA, says 'they live in Hindustan but hesitate in taking its name' [Video]

Yogi slams Bihar AIMIM MLA, says 'they live in Hindustan but hesitate in taking its name'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Hyderabad. He said, "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking event. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2


Telangana Telangana State in southern India

Ministries & several states deploying facial recognition tech systems: Study

 At least 32 Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) systems, estimated at Rs 1,063 crore, are in various stages of deployment by union ministries, central agencies..
IndiaTimes

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India


Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Gujarat: PM Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's..
IndiaTimes

Set up body for power balance among 3 organs, govt advised

 The two-day All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, which concluded here in Gujarat on Thursday, passed several important resolutions, including one urging..
IndiaTimes

Cadila Healthcare Cadila Healthcare Indian multinational pharmaceutical company

