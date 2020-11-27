Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28.

He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country.

He tweeted about his Bharat Biotech tour, hailing scientists for the progress in the trials so far.

He added that the Bharat Biotech team is working with Indian Council of Medical Research for speedy progress.

PM's next stop is the Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune.

Watch the full video for more.