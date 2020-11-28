Global  
 

Watch: PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review vaccine development

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review Covid-19 vaccine development.

PM Modi was seen holding a meeting with officials at SII.

PM Modi was on a three-city tour on Saturday to take stock of Covid vaccine development.

PM visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, followed by a trip to Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech facility.

The prime minister was seen greeting people outside the Bharat Biotech facility.

PM held meetings at all three vaccine labs during his visit.

Watch the full video for more details.


