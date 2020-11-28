Watch: PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review Covid-19 vaccine development.

PM Modi was seen holding a meeting with officials at SII.

PM Modi was on a three-city tour on Saturday to take stock of Covid vaccine development.

PM visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, followed by a trip to Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech facility.

The prime minister was seen greeting people outside the Bharat Biotech facility.

PM held meetings at all three vaccine labs during his visit.

