UK police arrest 60 in anti-lockdown protests

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Police in London said on Saturday that they had made over 60 arrests and expected that figure to rise, as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests.

Edward Baran reports.


Anti-lockdown protesters take to the streets of London [Video]

Anti-lockdown protesters take to the streets of London

Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to protest against the new coronavirus restrictions and the vaccines being developed across the globe. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Coronavirus: More than 60 arrests in London anti-lockdown protests

 The Metropolitan Police said it expected arrests to continue to rise and urged people to go home.
BBC News
Protesters detained by police in anti-lockdown demo in London [Video]

Protesters detained by police in anti-lockdown demo in London

Central London saw chaotic scenes as anti-lockdown protesters were met by alarge police presence. Several people were handcuffed by officers asdemonstrators weaved through the capital’s streets on Saturday afternoon.Protest is not a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings undercurrent coronavirus regulations in England, and those who attend riskenforcement action by officers, the Metropolitan Police had warned ahead ofthe weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Police make arrests at Belfast city centre anti-lockdown protest

Police make arrests at Belfast city centre anti-lockdown protest Police have made a number of arrests and issued fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations during an...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Anti-lockdown protests met by large police presence in central London

Central London saw chaotic scenes as anti-lockdown protesters were met by a large police presence.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Dozens arrested as lockdown protesters clash with police

Police have arrested more than 60 people amid anti-lockdown protests in central London.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News



London anti-lockdown protesters march through narrow Soho streets [Video]

London anti-lockdown protesters march through narrow Soho streets

Protesters at London's anti-lockdown demonstration marched through the streets of Soho in London on Saturday November 28.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Police pin down protester in stand-off at London anti-lockdown demo [Video]

Police pin down protester in stand-off at London anti-lockdown demo

Anti-lockdown protesters had a tense stand-off with police as they pinned down and arrested a demonstrator in central London.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Santa Claus among protesters arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London [Video]

Santa Claus among protesters arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London

Police arrested protesters, including one dressed as Santa Claus, at an anti-lockdown march in central London on Saturday (November 28).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published