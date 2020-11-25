Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road

Polling is underway for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. People were seen standing in a long queue at a polling booth in Chak Jafar Village in Jammu, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajouri and Baramulla district which are part of the third phase of the voting. First-ever DDC elections are being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. Counting of votes will take place on December 2
As the population in the Ganderbal district is increasing, people are facing difficulties in organising family functions in their houses. To overcome this situation, JandK UT government is constructing a multipurpose community centre in Manigam town. The community centre has separate halls, washrooms for men and women, changing rooms and kitchen. The govt is spending around Rs 1.82 crores for this project for the benefit of people. Locals appreciated the step taken by the government.
As the world celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities, people from all sections of society came forward to help specially-abled children in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was also marked at Abhedananda Home (School For Specially-abled Children). From hearing aids to other essential item, from blankets to clothes, everything was distributed to specially-able children at Solina situated Abhedananda Home. These donations were made by social welfare department and JandK Police and CRPF. At the event, these students showcased their talents as well.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."
Indian Army organised a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Large numbers of local residents came here along with their children and senior citizens. Besides medical check-up, medicines and wheel chairs were also provided to the people. Locals lauded the Indian Army for organising a medical camp. "I am thankful to the Army, they have organised a free medical camp for us," a local told ANI.
The Indian Army soldiers carried a woman, who gave birth to a baby on morning of Nov 27 to her home from a govt hospital in Lolab area of J-K's Kupwara. The Indian Army showed empathy and courage at the road fully covered with snow.