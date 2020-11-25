Global  
 

Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road

In a humanitarian gesture, Indian Army soldiers were seen helping a new mother in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The woman was carried on a stretcher along a snow-covered road in Lolab.

She was taken from a government hospital to her home by the soldiers.

She had reportedly given birth to a baby on November 27 morning.

Watch the full video for more.


