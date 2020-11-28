Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital.

He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent an invitation for December 3.

Shah said that if farmers want talks earlier, they must shift from the Burari ground they are camping on currently, to one specified by Delhi Police.

Farmers have converged on the national capital from some neighbouring states to protest against 3 recent farm reform laws.

They fear that the legislation is a precursor to scrapping of the minimum support price regime.

The government has dismissed the concerns, stating that the laws aim to liberate farmers from middlemen and mandis.

Watch the full video for more.