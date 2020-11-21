L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions

[NFA] Nearly all social gatherings of individuals from more than a single household will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled on Friday, citing a continued surge in COVID-19 infections.
Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season.
The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.
Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.