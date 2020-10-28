Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable.
They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.
Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel and her French counterpart hope the new measures will help tackle the growing migrant crisis.
A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities".
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "comprehensive failed" a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct.
Home Secretary Priti Patel says the UK is committed to tackling people trafficking following the 'avoidable tragedy' which saw a migrant family lose their lives in the English Channel on Tuesday. Ms Patel said the UK was committed to supporting people needing refuge and has "resettled more migrants than any other EU country over recent years".
The Bishop of Dover has expressed her sadness over the loss of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died trying to cross the English Channel. Rose Hudson-Wilkin called for the UK and the rest of Europe to ensure safe passage and dignity for those seeking refuge.
Report by Etemadil.
Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, speaks about the deathsof two children and two adults who were attempting to cross the EnglishChannel on Tuesday. She calls for the Government to change its policy towardsprocessing asylum claims. Care4Calais: www.care4calais.org.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the key to tackling the problem with migrants crossing the English Channel was targeting the "callous gangs" who were taking money from vulnerable people and sending them in harm's way. His comments follow the death of four migrants (including two children) in the English Channel on Tuesday.
Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did..
