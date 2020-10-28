Global  
 

Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable.

They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.


Priti Patel sign deal with France to combat migrant crisis [Video]

Priti Patel sign deal with France to combat migrant crisis

Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel and her French counterpart hope the new measures will help tackle the growing migrant crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs [Video]

Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM [Video]

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM

Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report [Video]

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson “comprehensive failed” a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

French security law: Interior Minister Darmanin defends 'right of police to be protected' [Video]

French security law: Interior Minister Darmanin defends 'right of police to be protected'

Paris police accused of "shocking" tactics in clearing migrant camp

 Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has promised an investigation as officers stand accused of hitting protesters and journalists with truncheons, and he wants it..
Home Secretary on 'avoidable tragedy' in English Channel [Video]

Home Secretary on 'avoidable tragedy' in English Channel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the UK is committed to tackling people trafficking following the 'avoidable tragedy' which saw a migrant family lose their lives in the English Channel on Tuesday. Ms Patel said the UK was committed to supporting people needing refuge and has "resettled more migrants than any other EU country over recent years". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Bishop of Dover calls for migrants to be given safe passage [Video]

Bishop of Dover calls for migrants to be given safe passage

The Bishop of Dover has expressed her sadness over the loss of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died trying to cross the English Channel. Rose Hudson-Wilkin called for the UK and the rest of Europe to ensure safe passage and dignity for those seeking refuge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Charity call for change in asylum policy after migrant boat deaths [Video]

Charity call for change in asylum policy after migrant boat deaths

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, speaks about the deathsof two children and two adults who were attempting to cross the EnglishChannel on Tuesday. She calls for the Government to change its policy towardsprocessing asylum claims. Care4Calais: www.care4calais.org.

Minister: "Callous gangs" responsible for migrant crossings [Video]

Minister: "Callous gangs" responsible for migrant crossings

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the key to tackling the problem with migrants crossing the English Channel was targeting the "callous gangs" who were taking money from vulnerable people and sending them in harm's way. His comments follow the death of four migrants (including two children) in the English Channel on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support [Video]

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a “brilliant” Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Priti Patel leaves Home Office [Video]

Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did..

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

