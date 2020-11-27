Global  
 

Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Police fired tear gas at protesters in Paris during a rally against a proposed security law that would restrict sharing images of police officers in France.View on euronews


French Police Clash with Protesters in Paris over New Law [Video]

French Police Clash with Protesters in Paris over New Law

Police have fired tear gas at civil liberty protesters attending a demonstration in Paris. The rally is against a new security law prohibiting images of police officers from being shared. The bill had been popular with the public after recent terrorist attacks. Protesters argue the new law will allow police brutality to go unpunished. #Paris #France #Protest Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

France: Tear gas fired as protesters rally against police security bill

 Protesters throw fireworks and set up barricades as police fire tear gas in tense clashes in Paris.
BBC News

Police fire tear gas at protest against draft law that could ban filming police [Video]

Police fire tear gas at protest against draft law that could ban filming police

Police in Nantes, France, fired tear gas at people protesting against a new security bill that could criminalise filming police officers.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published
Thousands protest against French bill that would ban filming police officers [Video]

Thousands protest against French bill that would ban filming police officers

Around 5,000 people gathered in Nantes, France, on Friday (27 November) against a new security bill that could ban filming police officers.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:51Published
