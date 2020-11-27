Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill

French Police Clash with Protesters in Paris over New Law



Police have fired tear gas at civil liberty protesters attending a demonstration in Paris. The rally is against a new security law prohibiting images of police officers from being shared. The bill had been popular with the public after recent terrorist attacks. Protesters argue the new law will allow police brutality to go unpunished. #Paris #France #Protest Report by Dessentjacksonl.

