West Bengal man covers 5500 km on foot to spread COVID awareness

Despite extant COVID crisis, some people have been defiant.

COVID precautions still remain to be the best solution to avoid getting infected.

Contributing his bit, a man hailing from West Bengal, is covering cities on foot to spread the vital information.

Thakur Das Sasmal has covered 5500 km so far.

"I started the trek from Kolkata on 25 August.

My goal is to inform people about Corona, to convince them," he said.