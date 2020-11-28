How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly.

According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them.

Milwaukee County announced Friday that President-elect Joe Biden made a total net gain of 132 votes out of nearly 460,000 votes cast.

The Trump administration spent $3 million to request two recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties.