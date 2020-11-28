Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly.

According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them.

Milwaukee County announced Friday that President-elect Joe Biden made a total net gain of 132 votes out of nearly 460,000 votes cast.

The Trump administration spent $3 million to request two recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Pays $3 Million for Partial Recount in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyBBC NewsMashableBelfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsFOXNews.com


Wisconsin issues recount order sought by Trump in two counties

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ordered a recount of more than 800,000 ballots cast in two...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


President Trump paid $3M in Wisconsin recount only for Biden to gain 132 votes

President Trump spent $3 million for recounts in two Wisconsin counties after the election — but so...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:09Published
Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin [Video]

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:02Published
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published