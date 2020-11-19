Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly.

According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them.

Milwaukee County announced Friday that President-elect Joe Biden made a total net gain of 132 votes out of nearly 460,000 votes cast.

The Trump administration spent $3 million to request two recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Both have large numbers of Democrat voters.

Dane County is expected to announce its recount results on Sunday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump paid $3M in Wisconsin recount only for Biden to gain 132 votes

President Trump spent $3 million for recounts in two Wisconsin counties after the election — but so...
Upworthy - Published

Wisconsin issues recount order sought by Trump in two counties

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ordered a recount of more than 800,000 ballots cast in two...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Biden Gains Votes In Recount Of Milwaukee County Requested By Trump

The Trump campaign paid $3 million to get recounts in two heavily Democratic counties in Wisconsin....
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin [Video]

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:02Published
President Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin [Video]

President Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

Recounts in Wisconsin's two largest democratic counties will begin tomorrow. It's in response to a filing from President Trump alleging that Milwaukee and Dane counties were sites of the 'worst..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Two counties in Wisconsin get ready for recount [Video]

Two counties in Wisconsin get ready for recount

Two counties are getting ready for a recount after President Trump requested the recount.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:59Published