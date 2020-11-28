Global  
 

Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador

Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

This is according to a report from The Times of London.

McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen.

John McCain of Arizona.

She endorsed Biden's 2020 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump.

Business Insider reports that McCain has long endured a wave of attacks against her late husband by President Donald Trump.


