Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is less important to win by bigmargins, compared with securing victories and making the most of chances,following his team's rousing 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League .

Pep Guardiola : Winning by a big margin is not important

Pascal Gross' injury-time penalty rescues a deserved draw for Brighton as Liverpool go top of the Premier League table.

Raphinha scores his first goal for Leeds to sink Everton and earn his side a fourth win since promotion to the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's greatest successes in the Premier League have always..

Riyad Mahrez scores a hat-trick as Manchester City put five past Burnley to move up to eighth in the Premier League.

Manchester City were at their attacking best against Burnley, so is it a sign of things to come or are there underlying problems to resolve?

Pep Guardiola on Diego Mardona: He made world football better Pep Guardiola reflects on Diego Maradona's time as a world class player andsends his condolences to his family.

“Rest in peace and a big hug from Manchester City”, Guardiola on Maradona RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: TWO SOUNDBITES MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA SENDING HIS CONDOLENCES TO DIEGO MARADONA'S FAMILY AND ON HIS MEMORIES ON THE SOCCER LEGEND EDITORS

No pressure on Aguero to decide Man City future, says Guardiola Pep Guardiola has said there is no pressure on striker Sergio Aguero to make adecision about his Manchester City future.