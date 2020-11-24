Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News
The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January.

The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

The Daily Beast cited sources close to the president.

They reported that Trump is attempting to stay relevant even as the world prepares for a Biden administration.


