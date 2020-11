Coronavirus cases in Florida as of Nov. 28th Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published 11 minutes ago Coronavirus cases in Florida as of Nov. 28th The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Florida Sees Slight Decrease In Jobless Claims Florida continued last week to show a decline in new unemployment claims, even as coronavirus cases...

cbs4.com - Published 3 days ago