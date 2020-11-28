NYC Merchants Hoping To Get Boost On Small Business Saturday
Businesses desperate for a boost were hoping they'd get it on Small Business Saturday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Entrepreneurs Band Together On Small Business SaturdaySmall businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping for a boost, reports Marielle Mohs (2:40).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 28, 2020
Local merchants banking on small Business Saturday to pull through pandemicMany small businesses in OTR need the boost this holiday shopping weekend in order to survive the pandemic -- especially with less people shopping and no sign of a second stimulus package.
Colorado small businesses seeking a boostDenver7's Sloan Dickey shows you how you can support a small business this weekend.