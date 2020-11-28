NYC Merchants Hoping To Get Boost On Small Business Saturday

Businesses desperate for a boost were hoping they'd get it on Small Business Saturday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.



Related videos from verified sources Entrepreneurs Band Together On Small Business Saturday



Small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping for a boost, reports Marielle Mohs (2:40).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 28, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:40 Published 1 hour ago Local merchants banking on small Business Saturday to pull through pandemic



Many small businesses in OTR need the boost this holiday shopping weekend in order to survive the pandemic -- especially with less people shopping and no sign of a second stimulus package. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:37 Published 13 hours ago Colorado small businesses seeking a boost



Denver7's Sloan Dickey shows you how you can support a small business this weekend. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:57 Published 1 day ago