Only Trump left to campaign in Hyderabad civic polls: Owaisi on BJP's strategy

Addressing a public rally at Hyderabad's Langer House on November 28, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about Hyderabad municipal election.

Owaisi said, "It doesn't look like Hyderabad election, it is as if we are electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi.

I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too." "He was right, only Trump is left," AIMIM chief added.


Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

Demands of farmers' completely genuine: Owaisi on 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

Demands of farmers' completely genuine: Owaisi on 'Delhi Chalo' protest

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 said the demands of the farmers who is protesting against the new farms laws is completely genuine, and I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet them and solve this issue.

'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark [Video]

'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's next Hyderabad Mayor remark. He slammed Amit Shah by using an old phrase, 'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde' (To savour custard even in one's dreams). He also said, "It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?"

When I take action they create ruckus in Parliament: Shah on Owaisi's illegal Rohingyas remark [Video]

When I take action they create ruckus in Parliament: Shah on Owaisi's illegal Rohingyas remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 reacted on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?'. He said, "When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win

 Wisconsin finished its two-county presidential results recount on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. The Dane and..
Trump to blacklist more Chinese firms: sources [Video]

Trump to blacklist more Chinese firms: sources

China has hit out at reports that the Trump administration plans to blacklist the top Chinese chipmaker SMIC and the national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC for their alleged ties to the Chinese military. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures [Video]

President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29). Gloria Tso reports.

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

PM Modi interacts with teams working on developing, manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19 [Video]

PM Modi interacts with teams working on developing, manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 3 teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19 on November 30. These teams were from Pune's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Hyderabad's Biological E Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The event was held through video conferencing. The PM appreciated efforts being taken by the scientists of these companies who are working tirelessly to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19.

Hyderabad man serving free food, humanity for past 10 years [Video]

Hyderabad man serving free food, humanity for past 10 years

India has a fabulous tradition and culture of giving. In an impressive finding by the Charities Aid Foundation; it has also been found that the number of Indians helping a stranger, giving money and volunteering their time is more than any other country. Example of one such Good Samaritan can be found in the Hyderabad city, who for the last many years has been providing free lunch to the poor every day, irrespective of caste or religion.

Govt calls all-party meet to discuss Covid-19 situation

 The meeting assumes significance as it is being held after PM Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus..
Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP's Rameshwar Sharma urges public to call Idgah Hills as 'Guru Nanak Tekri' [Video]

BJP's Rameshwar Sharma urges public to call Idgah Hills as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'

Protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rameshwar Sharma suggested Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) to be rename as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. He said, "Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) should be known as 'Guru Nanak Tekri' because Guru Nanak Dev visited the place 500 years ago when there was no idgah there. I appeal to people to call it 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. I think this is not a wrong demand. Hoshangabad should be called as Narmadapuram. Hoshang Shah was a looter. He attacked the city and destroyed its temples. That is why we have called it Narmadapuram and the government has created Narmadapuram division. Similarly, those who call Prayagraj as Allahabad, it is their problem. We will call it Prayagraj only."

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death [Video]

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passed away on November 29. Maheshwari had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month. The Rajasthan BJP MLA breathed her last at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Maheshwari was a member of 14th LS from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency. The BJP MLA was shifted to Medanta earlier this month after her health worsened. She had reportedly contracted Covid during October's municipal corporation polls. Maheshwari was one of the two poll in-charges of BJP for Kota North Municipal Corporation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on Maheshwari's demise. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over 'the untimely demise'. Condoling her demise, LS Speaker Om Birla called it a 'personal loss'.

'Party won't give ticket to a Muslim': Karnataka BJP minister's controversial statement

 Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. By-elections are to be held for the Belgavi Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India

Biggest impediment in Hyderabad becoming world's IT hub is TRS, AIMIM's leadership: Shah [Video]

Biggest impediment in Hyderabad becoming world's IT hub is TRS, AIMIM's leadership: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub and for this appropriate infrastructure is needed, he alleged that municipal corporation under TRS and Majlis (AIMIM) is the biggest impediment in the development of Infrastructure. "Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Majlis is the biggest impediment to this," he said.

Langar Houz Langar Houz Suburb in Hyderabad District, Telangana, India


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India


