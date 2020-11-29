Only Trump left to campaign in Hyderabad civic polls: Owaisi on BJP's strategy

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed firm belief that the BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023. On results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP leader said, "Hyderabad is mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat 'biryani' together. KCR has planned this sitting at home."
After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party with 55 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 04 said that TRS represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.
Five people were killed when a tipper lorry rammed the car they were travelling in at Gachibowli area here on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred when the car jumped a red traffic signal early this morning. The car took a right turn when the lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed it, killing four people on the spot, police said. Another man died without responding to treatment at a hospital.
A massive explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Telangana's Hyderabad on December 12. Over 10 workers were hospitalised with authorities searching for more in the rubble. The mishap occurred at a facility of Vindhya Organics, situated in the industrial development area in Bollarum, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Watch the full video for more.
Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details.
As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats,..