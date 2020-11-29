Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Only Trump left to campaign in Hyderabad civic polls: Owaisi on BJP's strategy

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Only Trump left to campaign in Hyderabad civic polls: Owaisi on BJP's strategy

Only Trump left to campaign in Hyderabad civic polls: Owaisi on BJP's strategy

Addressing a public rally at Hyderabad's Langer House on November 28, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about Hyderabad municipal election.

Owaisi said, "It doesn't look like Hyderabad election, it is as if we are electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi.

I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too." "He was right, only Trump is left," AIMIM chief added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

Muslim voters are not your 'jagir': Asaduddin Owaisi on Mamata Banerjee's remarks on 'dividing Muslim votes' in Bengal

 Owaisi further said that 'there never was a man born' who could buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money, terming Mamata's allegations as 'baseless'.
DNA

Muslim voters are not your 'jagir': Owaisi to Mamata

 A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the ensuing Assembly..
IndiaTimes
Nobody can stop BJP from forming govt in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy [Video]

Nobody can stop BJP from forming govt in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed firm belief that the BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023. On results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP leader said, "Hyderabad is mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat 'biryani' together. KCR has planned this sitting at home."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
TRS represents regional sentiment of Telangana: Owaisi [Video]

TRS represents regional sentiment of Telangana: Owaisi

After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party with 55 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 04 said that TRS represents the regional sentiment of Telangana.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election [Video]

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

‘Like a Hand Grasping’: Trump Appointees Describe the Crushing of the C.D.C.

 Kyle McGowan, a former chief of staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and his deputy, Amanda Campbell, go public on the Trump..
NYTimes.com

'Fat man won't sing': Brutal New York Daily News front page slams Donald Trump

 A newspaper front page has mocked US President Donald Trump as a "fat man" who "won't sing", after the Electoral College formally voted to lock in Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Donald Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

 US President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe..
New Zealand Herald

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

How Delhi, Hyderabad airports are gearing up for coronavirus vaccine arrival

 Delhi and Hyderabad airports' air cargo services are all set to play a pivotal role in coronavirus vaccine distribution, know how.
DNA
Watch: 5 killed as truck rams into car in Hyderabad’s IT corridor Gachibowli [Video]

Watch: 5 killed as truck rams into car in Hyderabad’s IT corridor Gachibowli

Five people were killed when a tipper lorry rammed the car they were travelling in at Gachibowli area here on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred when the car jumped a red traffic signal early this morning. The car took a right turn when the lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed it, killing four people on the spot, police said. Another man died without responding to treatment at a hospital.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:04Published
Watch: Explosion, fire at Hyderabad chemical factory, many hospitalised [Video]

Watch: Explosion, fire at Hyderabad chemical factory, many hospitalised

A massive explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Telangana's Hyderabad on December 12. Over 10 workers were hospitalised with authorities searching for more in the rubble. The mishap occurred at a facility of Vindhya Organics, situated in the industrial development area in Bollarum, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:12Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes [Video]

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes

Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:53Published

Blow to TMC, rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative Assembly

 Adhikari is likely to join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal this week, sources close to him said.
DNA

Disgruntled Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA; BJP welcomes his decision

 Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last month, on Wednesday resigned from the membership of West Bengal..
IndiaTimes

Kerala local body polls: Congress mayor candidate N Venugopal loses by 1 vote to BJP, blames EVM

 "I have not decided to go to court with the voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," N Venugopal added.
DNA

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India


Langar Houz Langar Houz Suburb in Hyderabad District, Telangana, India


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Farmers protest a planned conspiracy by oppn: Gujarat BJP chief

 Talking to reporters in Surat, Paatil said, "This agitation is a planned conspiracy by the opposition to destabilise the nation, but the central government under..
IndiaTimes

India, UK experts to collaborate on new virtual hub to distribute vaccines, says Raab

 Raab called on Prime Minister Modi today to discuss India and the UK working together for good and launching the pioneering new vaccines hub, which will share..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, discusses potential of India-UK partnership

 PM Modi termed the interaction with Raab as "excellent" adding that he looked forward to having PM Boris Johnson attend the Republic Day ceremony.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

People angry with TRS, AIMIM 'alliance'; Hyderabad will elect BJP Mayor, claims Amit Shah

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

BJP surge in GHMC polls, TRS is still largest party | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP surge in GHMC polls, TRS is still largest party | Oneindia News

After a bitterly fought contest in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Polls, the BJP has managed a saffron surge, winning 48 of the 150 wards, leaving behind Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins [Video]

TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins

As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit 'alliance' with AIMIM [Video]

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit 'alliance' with AIMIM

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance", Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published