Watch: President Kovind witnesses ceremonial change-over of Army Guard battalion

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:39s - Published
President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28.

The 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles completed its three and half years tenure as ceremonial Army Guard Battalion.

It handed over the charge to the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Different infantry units of the Army function as the ceremonial Army Guard in Rashtrapati Bhavan by rotation.

The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at various important events such as Guard of Honours to dignitaries, Republic Day Parade, Independence Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Ceremony apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

