SW wins state title
North andrew looking for the program's 7th title in program history... taking on southwest livingston..
Never won a state title..=== first quarter opening drive... cardinals hayden ecker..
Four-yard score..
Gives north andrew a 6-0 lead...=== ensuing wildcats drive... wes hughes to ethan hoerr... for a 16 yard score..
Knotted up at 6...=== back and forth first quarter..
Cardinals lose ecker to an injury on this drive..
But carson thomas..
Able to punch it from a yard out...=== 14-6 cards=== ensuing drive..
Warren..
The big full back..
Going 50 yards to the house..
Southwest ties this game back up at 14...=== to the second..
22-14 southwest livingston..
Hughes from 10-yards out..
30-14 wildcats at the break..
=== cardinals not going quietly in the second half... carson thomas stretches across..
It's 38-20 southwest at this point...=== but the wildcats..
Lost in the title game last year..
Wouldn't let happen again..
Warren makes it 52-28 in the fourth...=== cardinals trying to make the late comeback..
The pass picked off... and for the first time in program history..
Southwest livingston..
State football champions winning this afternoon... 52-34... (sot, patrick warren: "...only reason that we are here.") southwest