SW wins state title

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

North andrew looking for the program's 7th title in program history... taking on southwest livingston..

Never won a state title..=== first quarter opening drive... cardinals hayden ecker..

Four-yard score..

Gives north andrew a 6-0 lead...=== ensuing wildcats drive... wes hughes to ethan hoerr... for a 16 yard score..

Knotted up at 6...=== back and forth first quarter..

Cardinals lose ecker to an injury on this drive..

But carson thomas..

Able to punch it from a yard out...=== 14-6 cards=== ensuing drive..

Warren..

The big full back..

Going 50 yards to the house..

Southwest ties this game back up at 14...=== to the second..

22-14 southwest livingston..

Hughes from 10-yards out..

30-14 wildcats at the break..

=== cardinals not going quietly in the second half... carson thomas stretches across..

It's 38-20 southwest at this point...=== but the wildcats..

Lost in the title game last year..

Wouldn't let happen again..

Warren makes it 52-28 in the fourth...=== cardinals trying to make the late comeback..

The pass picked off... and for the first time in program history..

Southwest livingston..

State football champions winning this afternoon... 52-34... (sot, patrick warren: "...only reason that we are here.") southwest