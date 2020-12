Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 weeks ago

No One was Injured in the Saturday Night Fire

New at ten -- a family is displaced tonight following a house fire this evening in huntsville.

Three engines and a ladder truck responded to a home on melody circle around around 7:30.

When they arrived -- they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire contained.

There were people inside -- but fortunately --