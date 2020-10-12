Deadlock situation persists at Singhu border as farmers continue to protest

Security personnel stayed put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on November 29 as farmers' protest continued.

Speaking to ANI, a protesting farmer said, "Today, we will go to Delhi and stage our protest either near the Parliament or at Jantar Mantar." "We do not accept government's proposal and will not go to the allotted ground in Burari," he added.

Farmers at the border decided yesterday (November 28) that they will continue their protest here and won't go anywhere else.

It was also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.