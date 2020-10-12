Deadlock situation persists at Singhu border as farmers continue to protest
Deadlock situation persists at Singhu border as farmers continue to protest
Security personnel stayed put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on November 29 as farmers' protest continued.
Speaking to ANI, a protesting farmer said, "Today, we will go to Delhi and stage our protest either near the Parliament or at Jantar Mantar." "We do not accept government's proposal and will not go to the allotted ground in Burari," he added.
Farmers at the border decided yesterday (November 28) that they will continue their protest here and won't go anywhere else.
It was also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing demonstrations is being driven by certain political parties and unions. Khattar held his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh responsible for the thousands of farmers marching to Delhi. "The movement was started by farmers of Punjab. However, there is some connection with certain political parties and some unions. Farmers of Haryana did not take part in these protests (Dilli Chalo) and I would congratulate them for that. I would like to praise the Haryana police for performing their duty with utmost composure for the past two days," Khattar said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest. "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," Yadav said. Watch the full video for more details.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab. Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here. The Punjab chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party had been "pressured" not to join the dharna as its government in Delhi had not passed amendment bills to protect the farmers. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.
Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan met farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground, the approved site for protest against recently enacted farm laws. He said, "MLAs and workers come here to ensure that they don't face any problem of food or stay, we'll take care of it as long as they stay here."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..
Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, farmers of Uttar Pradesh on November 28, arrived at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to support the farmers from Punjab are protesting over Centre's three farm laws. "We want..