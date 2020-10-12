Global  
 

Deadlock situation persists at Singhu border as farmers continue to protest

Security personnel stayed put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on November 29 as farmers' protest continued.

Speaking to ANI, a protesting farmer said, "Today, we will go to Delhi and stage our protest either near the Parliament or at Jantar Mantar." "We do not accept government's proposal and will not go to the allotted ground in Burari," he added.

Farmers at the border decided yesterday (November 28) that they will continue their protest here and won't go anywhere else.

It was also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.


Dilli Chalo protest: Farmers refuse to go to Burari; Amarinder urges them to accept Shah's appeal

 Meanwhile, security has been tightened on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers, who are opposing the farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points.
DNA
Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at JLN Stadium amid poor air quality [Video]

Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at JLN Stadium amid poor air quality

The 16th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, flagged off the half marathon. ADHM followed the safety standards, with bio-secure zones to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Air Quality Index (AQI) around the stadium was recorded at 249 (in poor category) as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a minimum of 9 degrees C and maximum of 26 degrees C in Delhi for today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’ [Video]

‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing demonstrations is being driven by certain political parties and unions. Khattar held his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh responsible for the thousands of farmers marching to Delhi. "The movement was started by farmers of Punjab. However, there is some connection with certain political parties and some unions. Farmers of Haryana did not take part in these protests (Dilli Chalo) and I would congratulate them for that. I would like to praise the Haryana police for performing their duty with utmost composure for the past two days," Khattar said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest. "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," Yadav said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published

‘Step-motherly treatment’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stages dharna in Delhi [Video]

‘Step-motherly treatment’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stages dharna in Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab. Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here. The Punjab chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party had been "pressured" not to join the dharna as its government in Delhi had not passed amendment bills to protect the farmers. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published
Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari ground [Video]

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari ground

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan met farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground, the approved site for protest against recently enacted farm laws. He said, "MLAs and workers come here to ensure that they don't face any problem of food or stay, we'll take care of it as long as they stay here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Farmers' protest: Singhu border on knife’s edge as farm fire rages

Singhu border saw tussles between protesting farmers and police personnel through Friday. In...
IndiaTimes - Published


Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
'Delhi Chalo': UP farmers arrive at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in support of Punjab farmers [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': UP farmers arrive at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in support of Punjab farmers

Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, farmers of Uttar Pradesh on November 28, arrived at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to support the farmers from Punjab are protesting over Centre's three farm laws. "We want..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
'Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan': Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders [Video]

'Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan': Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders

Protests by farmers against 3 recent laws are continuing. The farmers who were allowed to enter the national capital on November 27 are camping at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published