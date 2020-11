Norman Seawright III talks to Manny Lagos, Minnesota United FC's sporting director, about Diego Maradona’s impact on soccer (3:10).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 28, 2020



Related videos from verified sources Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures



Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:09 Published 5 hours ago Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town



Maradona’s precocious talent was spotted early and he made his professional debut at age fifteen for Buenos Aires club, Argentinos Juniors. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published 15 hours ago Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum



The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 18 hours ago