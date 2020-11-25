Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29.

They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility?

We will stay put here today." Farmers also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.