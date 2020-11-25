Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait
Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29.
They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else.
Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility?
We will stay put here today." Farmers also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.
Protesting farmers who are camped in and outside the national capital have been demonstrating peacefully so far, said Surender Yadav, Joint CP (Northern Range), Delhi. He said, "They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully and have been cooperating till now." "Our objective is to maintain law and order and to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement," Joint CP added.
A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge. Watch the full video for more.
Smoke billowed after fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital on November 24. Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames. Fire extinguishing operations began at the Ghazipur landfill site. Fire hasn't been brought under control yet. More details are awaited.
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab president Jagjit Singh reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's request to shift the protestors to structured place in Burari. He said that the farmers' leaders will hold talk tomorrow to decide their response to the Home Minister. "Amit Shah ji has called for early meeting on a condition, it's not good. He should've offered talks with open heart without condition. We'll hold meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response," he said. Earlier, Shah said that if farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 03 then, he want to assure them that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.
Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, farmers of Uttar Pradesh on November 28, arrived at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to support the farmers from Punjab are protesting over Centre's three farm laws. "We want guarantee in Minimum Support Price (MSP). We're going to discuss with other farmer groups and then decide on further plans," said BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Meanwhile, protesting farmers from Punjab who have been settled at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari have again cleared their indication that they will not stop protesting until the Centre rolls back the three contentious farm laws.
Security personnel stayed put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on November 29 as farmers' protest continued. Speaking to ANI, a protesting farmer said, "Today, we will go to Delhi and stage our
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent
