Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday.

Shares Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday invited US President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration to restore the "situation that prevailed"..

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president on Saturday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret..

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister..

President of Iran since 2013

Hassan Rouhani President of Iran since 2013

President Hassan Rouhani linked the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh to President Trump’s departure,...

The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge”...

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) TEHRAN- Iran's president has accused Israel of killing a...