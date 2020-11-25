Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist
Iranian president accuses Israel of assassinating high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near TehranIranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.
Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killedThere are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports sayMohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say