Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iranian president accuses Israel of assassinating high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hassan Rouhani Hassan Rouhani President of Iran since 2013

Iran vows vengeance after assassination of top nuclear scientist

 On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister..
CBS News

Iran's Rouhani accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist - TV

 DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president on Saturday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret..
WorldNews

Rouhani calls for return to pre-Trump US-Iran situation

 Shares Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday invited US President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration to restore the "situation that prevailed"..
WorldNews

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iranian physicist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: What were the motives behind his killing?

 Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday.
BBC News
Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran [Video]

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for scientist's killing

 Iran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of killing top Iran scientist

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) TEHRAN- Iran's president has accused Israel of killing a...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche WelleCBS NewsNews24IndiaTimes


How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist?

How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist? The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge”...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comUpworthy


Iran’s president blames Israel for nuclear scientist’s killing, vows response at the ‘right time’

President Hassan Rouhani linked the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh to President Trump’s departure,...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed [Video]

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say [Video]

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:52Published