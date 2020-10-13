Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines.

The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will havea “sunset of February 3”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Coronavirus: PM writes to MPs amid anger over new tiers

 Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
BBC News

UK PM tries to head off Covid vote rebellion

 Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK appoints vaccines minister, could start doses next week

 The British government has appointed a vaccines minister as it prepares to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, potentially starting within..
New Zealand Herald

Boris Johnson’s unpleasant similarities with Trump are chilling

 Reading former Republican operative Stuart Stevens’ It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump, a new fierce critique of what the party has..
WorldNews

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove

 Michael Gove warns MPs strict rules are still needed in England despite lockdown ending on 2 December.
BBC News

Covid tiers: Boris Johnson says measures will bring clarity

 The PM hits back at criticism from Tory MPs that post-lockdown restrictions are not properly targeted.
BBC News
Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement [Video]

Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement

Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

PM Modi reaffirms stand on agri reforms as Punjab farmers intensify protests [Video]

PM Modi reaffirms stand on agri reforms as Punjab farmers intensify protests

Amid the raging protests by the farming community, mainly from Punjab, against the new agricultural reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on November 29 reaffirmed his stand on the contentious farm laws, stating that the new farm reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have given new rights and opportunities to them. "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," said PM Modi. He further informed about a Maharashtra-based farmer Jitendra Bhoiji who, the PM said, benefitted from the new farm laws by getting good price from traders for the maize he produced. "You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh," said PM Modi during Mann ki Baat. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have camped in and outside the national capital to intensify their protests against the new farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

Offal fight: Pig guts fly during fight over meat imports in Taiwan's Parliament

 Lawmakers in Taiwan's Parliament got into a physical fight over meat imports, and pig guts flew across the building as they literally took the matter into their..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean? [Video]

New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean?

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier. Only Cornwall, the Isle of Wighand the Isles of Scilly are in Tier 1, with..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew [Video]

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:28Published