Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:00s - Published
Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.


