Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85.

The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.


