Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
While following a vegetarian diet can be healthy, it has to be ensured that enough important nutrients like calcium, B12 vitamin, zinc, iron are included in the diet as it can increase the risk of bone fractures for people following a meatless diet. According to a study published in the open-access journal of BMC (BIOMED CENTRAL), people who follow a vegan diet, vegetarians, and people who ate fish but not meat lacked calcium and protein required by the body and had a 43 per cent higher risk of bone fractures (total) as well as higher risks of site-specific fractures of the hips, legs, and vertebrae, compared with people who ate meat. A team of researchers at the Universities of Oxford and Bristol, UK analysed data from nearly 55,000 people in the EPIC-Oxford study, who were recruited between 1993 and 2001, many of whom do not eat meat. They were observed over a period of time to understand how certain factors like diet may affect certain outcomes including fracture risk. While assembling the whole observations, the researchers reported total of 3,941 fractures, including 566 arms, 889 wrists, 945 hips, 366 legs, 520 ankles, and 467 fractures at other main sites (clavicle, ribs and vertebrae). On the whole, more studies would be required including different populations from different regions, as well as cohorts with a certain proportion of men and women to explore possible differences causing the risk.
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel and her French counterpart hope the new measures will help tackle the growing migrant crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Our reporter Stef chatted to Lily about her new Netflix film Mank, and couldn't resist asking about Emily in Paris season 2 - they're ready, are you? Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn