Covid-19: Over 1300 people in UK given wrong positive results after a lab error | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, getting a positive result for Covid-19 is the worst nightmare, but imagine getting a false positive result when you aren't even infected.

This has happened in UK with more than 1300 people.

After a lab error at the NHS Test and Trace, More than 1,300 people were incorrectly told they had coronavirus.

The department of health and social care said 1,311 people who were tested between 19 November and 23 November were wrongly told they had tested positive.

The issue was apparently down to an problem with a batch of testing chemicals.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #BorisJohnson