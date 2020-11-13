Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists the UK it on the "last leg" of its Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union.
He adds, however, pragmatism is needed from the Bloc on the outstanding key issues, including a fisheries policy.
Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA.
Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel and her French counterpart hope the new measures will help tackle the growing migrant crisis.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived in London ahead of face-to-facetalks in a bid to reach a Brexit deal. Mr Barnier was pictured wearing a maskas he left St Pancras International station in..
