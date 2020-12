💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Facebook American online social networking service Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation



Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970 PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval



Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970 Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: ‘Be patient’



The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said, “be patient”, when asked about ongoing post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. Michel Barnier was seen leaving talks in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon. As M. Barnier departed, three pro-EU protesters held signs and played Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ - the anthem of the European Union. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970 Sadiq Khan: Covid vaccine is ‘fantastic news’



The Mayor of London says he “did a leap in the air” when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the “fantastic news” Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain cautious under England’s new tiered lockdown restrictions saying: “We’ve got to follow the rules”. Mr Khan added that he wants to “sensibly and reasonably” discuss with Londoners “who aren’t persuaded” the benefits of vaccines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to veto an annual defense bill authorizing billions of dollars..

The Verge 3 hours ago