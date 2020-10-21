Global  
 

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies age 85

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies age 85

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies age 85

Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85.

Edward Baran reports.


 Dave Prowse's career spanned 50 years, but it was his role as Darth Vader in Star Wars that brought him global fame.
 The former bodybuilder was also given an MBE for his long-running role as the Green Cross Code Man.
 The former bodybuilder was also given an MBE for his long-running role as the Green Cross Code Man.
