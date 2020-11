How 'clinical' Spurs have evolved under Jose Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 day ago How 'clinical' Spurs have evolved under Jose Tottenham are more ruthless in front of goal under Jose Mourinho and possess greater solidity with the arrival of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, says the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Jose Mourinho relishes ‘proper team performance’ as clinical Spurs sink Man City A “super happy” Jose Mourinho praised the discipline of his Tottenham team after a 2-0 win over...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 week ago