Thousands crowd streets of Lyon in protest against France security bill
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lyon and other cities in France on Saturday (28 November), against a draft security law.
Protesters burn cars at security law protest in Paris, FranceTens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Paris Saturday, November 28 to protest against a draft law to restrict publication of images of police officers.
