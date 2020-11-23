Global  
 

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says make-or-break Brexit negotiations continue "even on Sunday".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’ [Video]

Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published
Michele Barnier departs Brexit talks with Lord Frost [Video]

Michele Barnier departs Brexit talks with Lord Frost

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Last-ditch Brexit deal talks resume amid growing EU scepticism

 Michel Barnier has told MEPs that he is prepared for a further four days of make-or-break Brexit negotiations, with growing scepticism among EU member states..
WorldNews

Brexit briefing: 33 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 33 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Raab: Pragmatism is needed from EU on final Brexit issues [Video]

Raab: Pragmatism is needed from EU on final Brexit issues

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists the UK it on the "last leg" of its Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. He adds, however, pragmatism is needed from the Bloc on the outstanding key issues, including a fisheries policy. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:19Published
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’ [Video]

Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived in London ahead of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comeuronewsBBC NewsNewsmax


Last-ditch Brexit deal talks resume amid growing EU scepticism

Last-ditch Brexit deal talks resume amid growing EU scepticism Michel Barnier has told MEPs that he is prepared for a further four days of make-or-break Brexit...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comHinduNewsmax


EU’s Barnier Says ‘Fundamental Divergences’ Persist in U.K. Trade Talks

EU’s Barnier Says ‘Fundamental Divergences’ Persist in U.K. Trade Talks The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday that big differences persisted in trade talks...
WorldNews - Published


EU's Barnier arrives for post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU's Barnier arrives for post-Brexit trade talks

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived at the office of his UK counterpart David Frost on Saturday for a new round of post-Brexit trade talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in London for last-ditch talks [Video]

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in London for last-ditch talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was in London for last-ditch Brexit talks on Saturday 28 November.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks [Video]

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks

British and EU Brexit negotiators remain sceptical about the chances of a breakthrough in talks on a follow-on agreement, which are still stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published