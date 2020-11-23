Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went. Report by Browna.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists the UK it on the "last leg" of its Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union.
He adds, however, pragmatism is needed from the Bloc on the outstanding key issues, including a fisheries policy. Report by Alibhaiz.
Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA. Report by Browna.