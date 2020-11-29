'Delhi Chalo': Haryana govt tried to stop farmers, it has hurt their sentiments, says Hooda

Global  
 

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda on November 29 extended his support to Punjab farmers who are protesting against Centre's farm laws.

He also said that Centre should let go of their stubbornness by inviting farmers for negotiations.

"The centre should let go of their stubbornness by inviting farmers for negotiations.

The way Haryana government tried to stop farmers, it has hurt their sentiments.

Farmers' demands are justified and I support them.

I urge the Centre to find solution," he said.


Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Language he used doesn't suit a CM: Khattar on Amarinder Singh's apology remark [Video]

Language he used doesn't suit a CM: Khattar on Amarinder Singh's apology remark

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on November 29 questioned his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh's language which he used for him. He said, "The language he (Amarinder Singh) used doesn't suit a CM. We had decided that gatherings will not be allowed due to corona. I wonder why Government of Punjab allowed the protest during this time. I don't consider using tear gas and water cannon as using force."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

An insult that farmers treated as 'terrorists', called 'Khalistani', says Sanjay Raut

 "The way farmers have been stopped from entering Delhi, it looks like as if they do not belong to this country. They have been treated like terrorists. Since..
IndiaTimes
Govt treating protesting farmers like terrorists: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Govt treating protesting farmers like terrorists: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the ongoing farmers protest, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 29 said that the central government is treating farmers like terrorists. "The way farmers have been stopped from entering Delhi, it looks like as if they don't belong to this country. They have been treated like terrorists. Since they are Sikh and have come from Punjab and Haryana, they are being called Khalistani. It is insult to farmers," said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Centre's condition is insult to farmers, will never go to Burari: BKU Krantikari Punjab president [Video]

Centre's condition is insult to farmers, will never go to Burari: BKU Krantikari Punjab president

The condition what Central government has put forward for talks is an insult to farmers and we will never go to Burari (Delhi), said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) while addressing press conference on November 29. Yesterday, Home Minster Amit Shah said that if farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 03 then he assures them that as soon as farmers shift their protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address their concerns the very next day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
PM Modi reaffirms stand on agri reforms as Punjab farmers intensify protests [Video]

PM Modi reaffirms stand on agri reforms as Punjab farmers intensify protests

Amid the raging protests by the farming community, mainly from Punjab, against the new agricultural reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on November 29 reaffirmed his stand on the contentious farm laws, stating that the new farm reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have given new rights and opportunities to them. "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," said PM Modi. He further informed about a Maharashtra-based farmer Jitendra Bhoiji who, the PM said, benefitted from the new farm laws by getting good price from traders for the maize he produced. "You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh," said PM Modi during Mann ki Baat. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have camped in and outside the national capital to intensify their protests against the new farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

