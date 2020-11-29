This time Hyderabad Mayor will be from BJP: Amit Shah

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's next Hyderabad Mayor remark. He slammed Amit Shah by using an old phrase, 'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde' (To savour custard even in one's dreams). He also said, "It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?"
A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers' protest politically motivated and neither was he calling it now. "I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated; neither am I calling it now," Shah said. "In a democracy, everyone has a right to have different views on the same thing. All three laws are beneficial for farmers. Politically motivated opposition can go against it," Shah added on being asked about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's stand on farm laws. On Saturday, Shah urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them before December 3. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at the home minster. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37Published
Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, agitating farmers who have been staying put at Delhi's borders for four days said on Sunday they will not end the blockade and will continue their stir against the new farm laws. After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground as it is an "open jail". They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi. "The condition laid down by Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable to us. We will not hold any conditional talks. We reject the government's offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry point to Delhi," Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union's Punjab president said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “murdering the democracy” in the name of District Development Council (DDC) polls as alliance candidates were being confined to homes while others enjoyed full freedom to campaign. The PDP chief said the alliance candidates were not allowed to freely campaign for the DDC polls. "Our people do not have security. They have been confined to their homes and not allowed to run poll campaign while BJP candidates are freely roaming around. This is not done? Will this country run on the BJP's agenda?"They tell us not to talk about Article 370. BJP ministers visit Kashmir and nine out of 10 times, they talk about the revocation of Article 370. I fail to understand that when they are confident that Artilce 370 is gone and will not be restored, why do they get rattled so much when I speak about it," she said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:06Published
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly beaten up and his office vandalised by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The incident happened in Bankura District of West Bengal. "They have beaten him black and blue. The entire office has been ransacked. TMC is afraid of BJP's rising popularity in the state," said Shyamal Sarkar, BJP member.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said that his party will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern and new city flush with democratic principles, if come into power. "We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub and for this appropriate infrastructure is needed, he alleged that municipal corporation under TRS and Majlis (AIMIM) is the biggest impediment in the development of Infrastructure. "Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Majlis is the biggest impediment to this," he said.