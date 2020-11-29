This time Hyderabad Mayor will be from BJP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 thanked people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP.

He showed his confident that Mayor of Hyderabad will be from his party.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP.

I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," he said.